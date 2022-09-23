More Record Heat Friday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another record-setting day here in Central Texas! After yesterday's broken record high, it looks like we will be breaking another one on this Friday. High temperatures are expected to climb to the century mark this afternoon. A few more clouds could be around, but overall, we will see more sunshine. Southeast breezes will hang around on the light side at 5-15mph.

Changes are on the way for next week. The weekend will remain hot, but as high pressure breaks down, that will allow a cold front to sweep in Sunday night into Monday. Ahead of it, humidity will increase and a few showers will be possible as the front passes through. Behind the front, it will still be warm in the afternoon, but seasonable. The most noticeable thing will be the morning lows dipping into the upper 50s and low 60s!

We'll have to monitor the tropics closely this weekend. A tropical depression is expected to form into Tropical Storm Hermine in the next 24 hours and then work towards the Gulf. Right now it does not look to have any impacts on Texas, but we will have to monitor it for our friends along the eastern Gulf coast. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather