More rain to come through tonight

25 WEATHER — Some areas have been fairly wet today, especially on the western fringe of Central Texas. Our eastern counties have been on the opposite end of the rain so far. If it hasn't rained on you yet today, it still might, especially along and west of I-35 as we get into this evening and tonight. Tomorrow should also feature some showers here and there. The wettest part of Tuesday may be during the morning, mainly for areas around Highway 281.

The good news is that with the cloud cover and the rain, our highs will be in the 80s for the next few days. Comfortable temperatures should last into the weekend. Sunday should be in the low-90s again, but the humidity won't be so bad. Once the rain departs late on Wednesday, we should be in for a lot of sunshine for the weekend. The first few days of next week also look sunny with reasonable temperatures.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather