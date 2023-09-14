More rain Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another round of rain Thursday in Central Texas. The highest rain chance will take place during the first part of the day. Rain chances should taper off after lunch time, though some isolated storms will still be possible in the afternoon. If anything can form in the afternoon, it could be on the strong side. We'll have to monitor for that. Highs will climb into the 80s in most spots, but a couple areas south of Waco could reach the low 90s, depending on how quickly cloud cover can work out.

It appears that we will see another round of storms possible during the morning on Friday. Some may linger into the afternoon, but models have a lot of it clearing by Friday night football games. We'll keep our fingers crossed!

Rain chances will dwindle through the weekend, with quiet weather returning next week and highs in the mid 90s!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather