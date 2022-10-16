More rain possible tonight & Monday morning in Central Texas

25 WEATHER — A few showers will hang around this evening, but more rain will be arriving tonight. Most of our region should be able to pick up at least a little rain as the night goes on. Heavy rain is only anticipated in brief spots. The rain will continue tomorrow morning, especially for the southern half of our viewing area. By the afternoon, the showers will have come to an end and we should see some sun break out.

Because of the rain, clouds and northerly winds, highs tomorrow will struggle just to make 70°. We'll see more sunshine on Tuesday and Wednesday with highs in the low-70s, which is great news for autumn lovers. Lows on Wednesday morning will be in the upper-30s for some, which will be our coolest morning since spring. Take advantage of the mild weather while it's here, because mid-80s will be back on Thursday and should last into the beginning of next week.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist