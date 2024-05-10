More rain is possible this weekend

25 WEATHER — A few isolated storms are possible west of I-35 through early evening. A couple could be strong, but they will lose their energy as we approach sunset. Lows tonight will fall into the low to mid 60s. Saturday should be mostly cloudy with a few showers possible during the afternoon hours, especially west of I-35. The clouds will help keep temperatures in the upper 70s and low 80s. Mother's Day Sunday looks like our best chance of rain. It won't rain on you all day, but scattered storms are possible from time to time. A few storms could be strong with some small hail possible. Highs will once again likely stay in the 70s with clouds and rain chances around.

We will continue with scattered storm chances as we head into Monday. A few storms could be strong with some hail and gusty winds. Highs should warm up a bit more into the low 80s. Tuesday looks quiet, but we are likely in store for more thunderstorm potential Wednesday and Thursday as temperatures and moisture levels go up. This may bring some severe weather to the area, so we will watch it closely!

Have a nice Mother's Day Weekend!