More rain/fog possible tonight

25 WEATHER — The sun is having a hard time making an appearance this week. I do think we may see a few peeks of sun Thursday and Friday, but we will have a much better chance over the weekend. Until then it's the same gloom that has been hanging over the area. Areas of drizzle and fog are likely tonight, along with a few more showers and isolated storms. The heaviest rain will likely be in the Brazos Valley where several inches of rain have already fallen. If you have plans to head toward the Houston area, watch out for flooded roads south of Bryan/College Station to Houston. Our rain chances will start to come to an end through the day Thursday with highs in the low 60s.

Friday will be mostly to partly cloudy. We may start with some morning fog, but that should lift into Friday afternoon. A weak cold front will sweep into the area Friday evening. Right now it appears that any thunderstorm activity will be limited, but a few storms may develop here and there. Any rain chances will end after midnight into Saturday morning with lows in the mid 40s.

The weekend will be cool, but not nearly as cold as the last couple of weekends. Highs will be in the upper 50s both Saturday and Sunday. Breezy northwest winds will dry us out through the weekend, so the rain chances will come to an end.