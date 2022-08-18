More rain chances Thursday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — It was great to see parts of Central Texas get some well-needed rain yesterday evening.

The good news is that those that missed out will have the shot at more rain chances later on today.

Highs will only be able to climb into the mid 90s as a result. The heaviest rains will set up along what's left of our cold front. The most likely spot to see the heaviest rain will be south of Waco-Temple-Killeen later this afternoon, but everyone will be under the gun for rain at some point today. While no severe weather is expected, some showers and storms could get gusty at times, and street flooding will be possible in the heaviest rain.

Rain chances slowly dwindle down into the weekend with highs going back up into the mid to upper 90s. As we kick off next week, we look to be in a more active pattern with multiple rain chances and a decent amount of rain possible. With all of the moisture around, temperatures will only be able to climb into the low 90s. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather