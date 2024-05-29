More rain and storms to come this week

25 WEATHER — Some showers and storms were hanging around early this morning but as the sun comes up we should see most of that fade away. Heading into the afternoon, there may be a stray storm here and there but the extent of the rain shouldn't be too much. Expect mugginess this afternoon once again with highs in the mid-80s. A few more storms may pop up during the day tomorrow, but the better odds of rain may be on Thursday night.

We could get a round of showers and storms Friday morning before possibly some additional activity that afternoon. We will watch those storms for some damaging wind potential. Things will finally be quieter on Saturday, and although a couple storms may return on Sunday, it generally looks like the weekend and the following week will be devoid of rain. As that happens, afternoon temperatures will climb into the 90s. Morning lows will continue to be in the 70s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather