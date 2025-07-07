More rain and flooding possible Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — More rounds of showers and storms will bring the potential for flooding in spots again, in particular west of I-35. Things should dry out this week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

More downpours possible today.

Any extra rain will exacerbate flooding issues.\

Drying out later this week.

Good morning! After a wild weekend of weather in the Lone Star State, we aren't out of the woods just yet. Unfortunately, more moisture is lingering around Central Texas, and anything that can fire off showers and storms will lead to locally heavy rainfall and potentially localized flooding. Downpours are starting to develop again across Central Texas and will be a problem through the morning. I expect more showers and storms to form this afternoon keeping highs in the upper 80s. Local amounts of 2-3 inches will be possible which will lead to flooding again.

Tuesday, the highest rain potentially will be southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen. After that it looks like high pressure will take over and it will be hot and humid the rest of the week.

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather