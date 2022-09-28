More Of The Same Around Here

25 WEATHER — It's been an active weather day in Florida with Ian making landfall, but it's about as boring as it can get around here. Highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90° through the weekend with mostly sunny skies each day. The nights will feel like fall as we make our way down into the 50s.

Next week looks to bring more of the same. Highs will be around 90° with lows coming up into the 60s. Right now it looks dry for us. There could be a weak system close by, but I want to see more consistency in the models before introducing any rain chances.