More October heat through the weekend

25 WEATHER — It's another week of sunshine and above normal temperatures! Highs will make it into the low 90s Wednesday, but we should see the mid 90s Thursday through Sunday. In fact, a few upper 90s are possible this weekend, especially if we get a southwest wind across Central Texas. Other than a few clouds, it looks dry.

We are finally starting to see a pattern change on most models as we head into next week. It still appears dry, but the upper pattern should let cooler air invade Texas from the north. The front will arrive early next week...probably Monday-ish. Highs will fall from the 90s into the upper 70s and low 80s by the middle part of next week...if the model trends hold! Fingers crossed!