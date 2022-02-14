More Nice Weather Tuesday

25 WEATHER FORECAST — What a great Valentine's Day across the area! It should be nice this evening if you are heading out and about as temperatures fall into the 50s. We should bottom out in the 40s Tuesday morning under partly cloudy skies. Tuesday looks great again with highs in the low 70s.

Our next storm system will be on approach Wednesday into Thursday morning. Clouds and moisture will rapidly increase in advance of our system, so it looks to be mostly cloudy on Wednesday. There should be enough moisture for a few showers Wednesday afternoon, but no storms just yet. Highs will be mild in the low 70s. Wednesday night is when the higher potential for a few storms works into the area from the west along a cold front. Right now it appears there will be plenty of wind energy with this system, but we will be capped ahead of the front. In these situations, we can get a few strong storms with gusty winds, but most of the storms form along and behind the front. If this does indeed happen, it will lower the severe weather threat in Central Texas. We are still 48 hours out, so things may change a bit as we get closer. No matter what, any showers and storms will move east Thursday afternoon with cooler highs in the low 60s.

Cool weather will continue into Friday with lows in the upper 20s and highs in the low 50s. It's back to the 60s as we head into the weekend!

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist