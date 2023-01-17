More Near-Record Warmth Tuesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — January has been the 4th warmest on record in Central Texas so far, and I expect us to continue to climb that list as we string together another warm one on Tuesday. Highs will near a daily record high that has stood since 1907. Partly sunny skies and south winds will be around through the day, occasionally switching to the southwest.

Winds will shift back to the south tonight bringing in more Gulf moisture. That will combine with our next cold front to produce a few showers during the overnight hours. There could also be some rumbles of thunder along the front, but the rain chance won't be too impressive, only around 40%.

Since this is a Pacific cold front, don't expect a big cool-down initially. Highs will only fall into the 70s tomorrow with a westerly wind bringing a high fire danger and high cedar counts. Eventually, colder air will move in Thursday bringing highs in the 60s. Another storm system looks to arrive this weekend that could push us back down into the 50s for much of next week. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather