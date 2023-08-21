More monster heat for Monday, but keeping an eye on the tropics

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more heat today! We won't see highs reach 110 like we did yesterday, but we will still see highs exceed 105. We'll add some southeasterly winds today, which will lend to a high fire danger. A RED FLAG WARNING is once again in effect, so don't do anything that could cause sparks or start fires.

A tropical system brewing in the Gulf will likely get designated as a depression or a tropical storm later today. Regardless, it will make it's way on shore later tomorrow bringing widespread rainfall to South Texas. Rain totals there could reach 4-5 inches. Here - all we could see is an isolated showers south of Waco-Temple-Killeen. Rainfall amounts will be very low if any. Any of our relief will come from the fact that extra cloud cover may shave a few degrees off the temperature, but still expect highs near 104.

High pressure takes over the rest of the week sending temperatures back above 105 again. We could even see some 107s to end the week and head into the weekend. There are early signs this pattern could relax a bit next week, but we've seen that before. For now, plan on more heat.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather