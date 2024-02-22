More like May: 80s possible Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will reach the low to mid 80s as downslope winds blow over the Balcones. A cold front arrives this evening bringing a slight cool-down to end the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Highs will approach the low to mid 80s this afternoon thanks to westerly winds.

A cold front arrives later this evening dropping temperatures into the 40s with 70s for highs Friday.

Another Spring-like Warm-up comes before a more potent cold front next week.

It's a very muggy start to the day across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley with temperatures starting in the 60s to kick off your Thursday. A dry line over West Texas will work our way this afternoon and as it passes over will switch our winds to the west and northwest. These winds blow down the slope of the Balcones Escarpment which warms the atmosphere over Central Texas. That will lead to May-like temperatures this afternoon with highs in the low to mid 80s.

A cold front eventually catches up to the dry line this evening, but it won't be a potent one. Temperatures will fall to the 40s by morning with highs in the low 70s expected Friday.

South winds kick back up Saturday ushering in another Spring-like warm-up. Highs will near the upper 70s Saturday and shoot back into the 80s and eventually the mid 80s Sunday into Monday.

An upper-level storm system moves over Tuesday into Wednesday sending a more potent cold front our way. This could lead to a few showers and storms, though the main energy will stay north of us keeping severe weather chances low.

Behind the next cold front, highs will return to more seasonal normals in the 60s.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather