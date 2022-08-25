More Humidity Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another humid day across Central Texas! Highs will once again climb into the low to mid 90s this afternoon with the potential for an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon. Any activity will be very sparse, so many will miss out.

Small isolated rain chances and typical August heat hang around into the weekend. That does mean there will be the potential for some isolated showers during the first round of Friday night football games. Though activity will be isolated, go ahead and take a towel or umbrella with you in case you find yourself under one.

We're monitoring some tropical moisture that could move in early next week along with a cold front. That should bring us some decent rain chances for the middle of the week, but that's still a ways out, so a lot could change. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather