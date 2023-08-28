Watch Now
More humid, but no 100s Monday!

Highs will climb into the mid 90s this afternoon. A few storms will be possible east of I-35, but most will miss out.
Posted at 7:36 AM, Aug 28, 2023
and last updated 2023-08-28 08:48:33-04

CENTRAL TEXAS — Yesterday brought some beneficial rain to Central Texas! Things will likely be quieter today, though a few showers will be possible in the afternoon, mainly east of I-35. Temperatures will climb into the mid 90s area wide, but humidity may make it feel as warm as 100 in spots.

Heading into the second half of the week, high pressure will take over bringing back the triple digits. High pressure will try to weaken into next week potentially bringing back rain chances! Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
