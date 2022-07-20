More High Heat Wednesday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another hot one here in Central Texas! An Excessive Heat Warning is in place for all of Central Texas on this Wednesday. Highs will once again exceed 105 with feel like temperatures nearing 110 at times. Be sure to limit time outside and drink plenty of water. If you have to be out in the heat, take frequent breaks in the shade.

The heat will ease a little to end the week, with some small rain chances possible on Thursday. Many of us will miss out, with the better rain chances holding off until late next week as high pressure relaxes. Unfortunately, any rain chance that materializes looks to be rather small.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

