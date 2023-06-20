More High Heat Tuesday

ENTER DATELINE — Yesterday brought ridiculous heat to Central Texas, and today will bring more of the same as feel-like temperatures this afternoon near 120° in spots. Because of that, an EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING continues for all of Central Texas Tuesday.

The dangerous heat will begin as early as lunch time as highs kick up into the low 90s, but feel-like temperatures near 105. The heat will only accellerate from there as we see highs climb to near 100 this afternoon. That combined with the high humidity will make feel-like temperatures surpass 115. If you have to be out in the heat today, take frequent breaks in the shade. If you don't, try to stay indoors between lunch and dinner time during the heat of the day. Regardless of if you're outdoors or indoors, we need to drink plenty of water and avoid alcoholic drinks.

Watch for signs of heat illnesses, these are seen in the chart below. If you're on the right side of the chart, you need to seek somewhere cool immediately and call 911.

There are some signs we could get a little relief. The high pressure ridge should back off for the end of the week, which could allow some weak disturbances bringing small rain chances. That will keep temperatures in the mid to upper 90s. Regardless, it will still feel like 100 with the humidity.

Next week, the ridge pumps iron again and we'll see highs surpassing 100 once again, and the humidity likely still around. Settle in, this heat wave will just continue.

Have a great Tuesday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

