More High Heat for Thursday

Highs will climb to 104 to 105 this afternoon, with an excessive heat warning in effect. Feel-like temperatures could climb to 108 in spots.
CENTRAL TEXAS — More heat is on the way for Central Texas as our EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING is in effect once again! We'll see highs climb close to 105 this afternoon in town, but areas to the west of I-35 could see highs near 108. Even outside of the highest heat, the humidity will be higher east of I-35 making things feel like 105 or higher. Once again take your heat precautions as you have all week.

Heading into the weekend, a weak cold front will move in. Yes, it's a cold front - but a cold front in July does not accomplish much. In our case, it will allow temperatures to fall to say 98-102. There should also be enough lift to crank out a few showers or an isolated storm. Only a lucky few will see rain though.

Next week, the high pressure ridge builds again, which means more heat. Ugh.

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns
