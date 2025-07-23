More heat Wednesday as summer pattern intensifies

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 90s this afternoon with mainly sunny skies. Temperatures will remain hot for the rest of the week with small rain chances by the weekend.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Summer-time pattern intensifies to end the week.

Tropical wave brings small rain chance this weekend.

Next week brings more heat.

Good morning! We're really starting to settle into this summer-time pattern as we round out the week. Expect another warm and humid day with highs in the mid to upper 90s and feeling above 100 this afternoon. South winds will keep humidity around as they reach 5-15mph.

A weak tropical wave will move into the Texas coast this weekend bringing a small rain chance our way. Don't expect widespread rain, but some isolated downpours will be possible starting Friday through Sunday. This will also drop temperatures a bit for Saturday and Sunday into the mid 90s.

High pressure increases again next week leading to highs in the upper 90s. The end of next week could bring another tropical wave and small rain chances.

Have a great Wednesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather