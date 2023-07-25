More heat Tuesday as pattern remains boring

CENTRAL TEXAS — If you like today, you'll love tomorrow, and the next day, and the next, and the next...

High pressure will remain in control here through the work week keeping consistent heat around. Highs will be around 101-103 with morning lows in the upper 70s and lower 80s.

A batch of saharan dust will work in for the middle of this week, which won't cause many issues, but could lead to more vivid sunsets and milkier skies. Occasionally it causes respiratory issues to those with sensitive respiratory systems. This is normal for July and August though.

There are some signs that this pattern could break more towards the end of next week. If this happens we will see some small rain chances. Let's hope for it!

Have a great Tuesday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather