More heat Tuesday as heat wave rolls on

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw the hottest day of the year so far yesterday in Central Texas, as we registered a high of 104. I don't think today will be as warm, with clouds working in from the northwest. Nevertheless, it will still be plenty hot with highs nearing 101 and feel-likes nearing 108. Because of this, another HEAT ADVISORY is still in place across all of Central Texas. There is a chance of an isolated shower, but very few will see it. Those that do will have some brief heavy rainfall, and gusty winds. The plus side is that it will cool down.

Expect more heat as we head through the week. There are also signs we could get even hotter next week as our canicular high intensifies. It's not out of the question that we see highs nearing 105. We'll keep you posted.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

