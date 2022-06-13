More Heat Today Along with Saharan Dust

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for more heat today! Though we won't get to the same levels we reached this weekend, we will still see temperatures climb into the triple digits. Highs will reach close to 101° later this afternoon, but a heat advisory is in effect for areas east of I-35. The heat and humidity will combine in these areas to make feel-like temperatures reach close to 105°. Regardless of if you are under the advisory or not, you need to continue to take heat precautions.

In addition, a layer of Saharan dust has worked in. While most won't have any issues with this, those with sensitive respiratory systems will need to limit time outside. The rest of us will see a milky and hazy look to the skies at times.

High pressure will weaken over the middle of the week allowing temperatures to fall into the upper 90s. A few showers will be possible this weekend before high pressure builds back in next week sending us back to 102-103° readings as we enter another heat wave.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather