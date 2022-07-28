More Heat Thursday

25 WEATHER — The heat wave continues to roll on here in Central Texas. Highs will climb into the triple digits once again this afternoon. If there's any saving grace, it will be from a stray seabreeze shower. Unfortunately, the best chance for that will be southeast of Waco-Temple-Killeen. The same areas that saw it yesterday.

High pressure will relax just a bit for tomorrow and Saturday. While it will still be hot, that will allow the sea breeze to penetrate further north. With that set up, we'll all have the chance for an isolated shower and storm in the afternoon. Unfortunately, many will miss out.

We go back under the heat dome next week with highs climbing into the mid 100s once again.

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather