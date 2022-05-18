More Heat Through Saturday

25 WEATHER — It appears we are in-store for more heat for the rest of the week. In fact, record highs remain possible Thursday and Friday. The records for both days are 95°. We are forecasting highs of 97° each afternoon. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated!

Changes may start to arrive Friday evening into the weekend. Scattered showers and storms are possible Friday evening as a disturbance passes over Texas. A few could be strong with strong winds the main threat. Any activity will die out after midnight, but we may see more Saturday. A cold front should work into the area Saturday afternoon. This may kickoff more scattered showers and storms, some of which could produce gusty winds once again. The cold front will move through quickly Saturday evening, ending the strong storm threat. A few lingering showers are possible Sunday behind the front. Highs will be in the mid 90s Saturday, but we may only get close to 80° Sunday!

Our next chance of rain will arrive early next week. This event Monday afternoon through Wednesday morning could yield some more significant rain amounts across the area if current model trends hold. Highs will remain in the 80s, so it will be cooler as well. Stay tuned!