More Heat on the Way

CENTRAL TEXAS — This heat wave continues to roll on in Central Texas! Highs should stay below record levels today, but it will be plenty hot! We'll climb into the mid 90s this afternoon, staying below the record high of 97°. Our luck won't last forever though, as we could break multiple records from here on out with near record heat. Showers and storms should stay on either side of us, falling apart before they can reach the area as high pressure asserts its dominance once again.

Temperatures get even hotter next week! Highs will climb up to 98-99° at times, and it's not out of the question that we record our first triple digit day of the year! Buckle up, because this pattern isn't going any where yet!

Stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather