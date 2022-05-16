More Heat Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Despite some small rain showers last night, get ready for the heat to roll on this work week. We'll likely see a record fall today as we climb into the upper 90s. South winds will help to stir things up but really won't bring any relief from the heat. Highs across our western counties will pop into the triple digits.

The hot pattern looks to continue through the work week, but models are now coming into agreement that the pattern will change for the weekend. This should be enough to send a cold front down Saturday bringing with it better storm chances and highs a little closer to normal. Right now I'll call for highs to fall into the upper 80s and lower 90s, but some models even take us down into the 70s! Stay cool and stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather