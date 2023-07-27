More heat continues into Thursday...and beyond!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Same song, same verse, same heat continues to hang on in Central Texas. We'll see highs climb into the triple digits once again across the area, with highs above 103 possible over our northwestern counties. Feel-like temperatures could approach 105 at times. Continue to take your heat precautions.

The consistent heat will hang around through the week and into the weekend and next week. There are signs the pattern may break down enough next weekend to allow for small rain chances to work in. Let's hope for it!

Have a great Thursday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather