More fire weather Friday in Central Texas

CENTRAL TEXAS — Today brings yet another day of high fire danger across Central Texas. Dry air and gusty winds will allow any fires that ignite to spread quickly. We need to be sure to be vigilant and not do anything that could put off sparks. Otherwise, it will be a nice day with highs getting back into the mid 70s and northwest winds. Overnight, winds will relax allowing temperatures to fall down into the upper 30s and lower 40s.

South winds kick back up Saturday bringing a warm-up, especially as they shift to the southwest late in the day. That will keep dry air around and push temperatures to near 90°. They'll shift back to the south on Sunday bringing in some more humidity. Eventually that will lead to the chance for some isolated storms in the evening.

A powerful storm system nears the plains early next week. As waves of energy wrap around it, we will see the potential for multiple days of at least isolated to scattered storms for the first half of next week. The energy will be there for these storms to turn severe, but a lot of details still have to be worked out. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather