More Excessive Heat Thursday

CENTRAL TEXAS — Get ready for another sizzler across Central Texas! Yesterday we climbed to 105, which marked the hottest day of the year so far. I think we will eclipse that this afternoon, climbing to 106. Once again, the humidity will be around, so the biggest dangers will start from about Lunchtime through the afternoon as feel-like numbers climb near 114. Once again, continue heat precautions - drink plenty of water, try to limit your time outside, and if you have to be out in the heat of the day take frequent breaks in the shade.

The big heat continues the next few days, but there are some signs we could get small rain chances and some slight easing of the heat by Sunday. Highs will drop to 101 by Sunday, but heat will build again next week pushing to 103 or 104.

Have a great day and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

