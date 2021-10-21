More Clouds Today, Warm and Muggy through Weekend

CENTRAL TEXAS — A weak cold front is working through Central Texas today, but it won't bring a cool-down. The most we will notice from it is a slight drop in humidity thanks to northerly winds this afternoon. Highs will still manage to reach the mid 80s under partly to mostly cloudy skies. Things should remain dry, and this front won't bring us any rain.

There is a small chance overnight that some of us could pick up some sprinkles, but most of us will miss out thanks to drier air at the surface. That will allow for temperatures to fall into the low 60s tomorrow morning before south winds take over for Friday. Highs will once again climb to the mid 80s as muggy air works back in. This weekend looks warm and humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s and overnight lows in the upper 60s. With all the extra moisture, a shower or two will be possible over the Brazos Valley on Saturday, and all of Central Texas on Sunday. Many miss out.

We will have to wait until the middle of next week to get any sort of substantial rain chances or cooler temperatures. Our next storm system will bring the potential for showers and storms on Tuesday with a cold front sweeping through on Wednesday. Behind that front, we will see more appropriate weather for Halloween weekend as highs will be in the mid 70s with lows falling into the low 50s.

Josh Johns

First Alert 25 Meteorologist