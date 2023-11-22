More Clouds Moving In Thanksgiving Day

25 WEATHER — Happy Thanksgiving everyone! It will be mostly clear tonight with lows in the low to mid 30s. Thanksgiving Day will bring increasing clouds throughout the day as a disturbance moves northeast out of Mexico. A few sprinkles will be possible, but the chance of measurable rain will be low. It will be seasonably cool with highs in the low 60s.

Friday is looking nice. It will start off chilly if you are heading out for some Black Friday shopping with temperatures starting out in the 30s. We should be looking at mostly sunny skies in the afternoon with highs in the mid 60s.

The weekend is going to bring a cold front into the area. Clouds will increase Saturday with highs in the low 60s. A few showers look possible Sunday with north winds and highs in the mid 50s.