More big heat Thursday!

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will exceed 105 in spots, especially west of I-35. Feel-like numbers could near 110 in spots. Take your heat precautions!

THE BREAKDOWN:

Excessive Heat Warnings continues with highs exceeding 105 west and south of Waco.

Feel-like numbers could near 110 in spots.

Continue to take heat precautions.

Temperatures will slowly cool into next week, when small rain chances could return.

Yesterday continued the stretch of heat here in Central Texas, and today likely will as well. Highs will reach 105 if not hotter in spots, especially west and south of Waco. The further north and east you go, the cooler you could be with some areas in our eastern counties hovering in the upper 90s. Still, the humidity could make it feel hotter than 108 during the afternoon. Continue to take heat precautions!

There are signs that the pattern could break down next week bringing small rain chances back into the forecast. Stay tuned!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather