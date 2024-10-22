More above normal temperatures on the way

25 WEATHER — This above normal temperature weather is not going away anytime soon. Usually we start to feel like fall by the end of October, but spring to early summer-like weather is what we are going to get. Highs should make it into the low 90s Wednesday and Thursday. Hopefully it's back to the upper 80s Friday into the weekend. Right now it looks dry, so you can keep the umbrella in the closet.

Next week looks like we should pop up into the mid to upper 80s each day and fall into the 60s each night. We may start to see a little bit of a change by early November, but likely not until then.