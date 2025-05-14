More 90s are expected

25 EVENING WEATHER — It looks like the high clouds that moved over Central Texas today prevented us from even reaching the official daily record high of 96° (1925), not to mention the all-time record for the month of May 102° (1985). Last year the models did this same thing to us in the month of May, and we learned from that, so we were consistently lower than all other forecasts in the area. I think we should stay above normal with temperatures, but be shy of records over the next few days.

Tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy and humid with lows in the mid 70s. Thursday looks partly to mostly cloudy with highs in the low 90s.

Friday, a few isolated storms may try to form during the late afternoon hours. Rain chances as of now are only 20%. It will be hot with highs in the low to mid 90s. Saturday, a slightly better chance of storms should arrive by the late afternoon and evening with highs in the low 90s. Isolated storms could form once again Sunday afternoon, mainly across the northern half of Central Texas, with highs in the low to mid 90s. If we can get a few storms to go each afternoon and evening, some severe weather is possible with large hail and strong winds the main threats. Any storm activity will be scattered, so it looks hit and miss.