More 70s Friday

FORECAST — We have had some spectacular weather this week, and more is on the way Friday! It will be chilly tonight with lows in the upper 30s to near 40°. Friday will bring a few high clouds with highs looking great in the mid 70s. It will be breezy with a south wind at 10-20mph.

Saturday is expected to bring a much cooler change to Central Texas. A cold front will arrive during the morning hours, switching winds around to the north at 15-25mph with gusts to 30mph possible. Highs will be close to 50°, but we may slip back into the 40s during the afternoon. It will be partly to mostly cloudy with a few showers possible, especially east of I-35. Anything that falls will be light.

Sunday into Valentine's Monday will bring another warming trend along with sunshine. It will be cold Sunday morning in the upper 20s, but we should rise into the mid 60s in the afternoon with west winds helping to warm us up. Monday should be a little warmer in the low 70s.

Matt Hines

Chief Meteorologist