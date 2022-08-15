More 100s Through Wednesday

ENTER DATELINE — We are still seeing 100s across the area, and this is expected to continue through Wednesday. Tuesday will be around 102°, but Wednesday could be as high as 104°. There is a slight chance of evening storms across the northern half of the area Wednesday, but most of the activity will likely be to our north.

Thursday should bring a little better prospect for rain with a weak front in the area. Highs will likely still get into the mid to upper 90s, but some folks may see some scattered afternoon and evening storms to cool things down. Friday may bring another chance for a few storms, especially across the southern half of the area.

The weekend will bring more heat with highs returning to the triple digits. Next week is all over the place on the models. Some runs cool us down with decent rain chances, while others keep it hotter and drier. We will track this part of the forecast closely.