More 100s This Week

Record Heat Possible Late This Week
Posted at 2:24 PM, Sep 04, 2023
25 WEATHER — Well, even though we are headed to post Labor Day September, it's still going to be quite hot. I fact, record heat is likely by the end of the week! Highs Tuesday and Wednesday will be in the 100-102° range, but we should pop up into the 103-106° range Thursday through Saturday. A couple of isolated storms are possible Saturday afternoon, but rain chances right now are only 20%.

Sunday will be another day of triple digit heat with highs around 101°. After that, things may begin to change next week! The heat dome that has been so persistent over the summer looks like it will finally start to break down. A cold front will bring a chance for a few showers and storms Monday and Tuesday. Highs Monday will be close to 100°, but we should fall into the mid 90s Tuesday. We will likely stay in the mid 90s for the rest of next week as well. Some models are even a bit cooler! We don't want to get carried away since this is still 7-10 days out, but this pattern change will be welcome.

