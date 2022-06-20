More 100s Likely This Week

25 WEATHER — Summer officially starts for everyone in the northern hemisphere at 4:14am CT Tuesday. We've already been in summer for the past few weeks, so not much will change for us. All this week will likely bring triple digit highs. It will be 100-103° Tuesday through Thursday. We will likely up the ante a bit Friday into the weekend. We will likely be in heat advisory territory at least with highs in the 104-106° range. Make sure you are staying cool and hydrated again this week with our well above normal highs.

There is some gleam of hope late this weekend into early next week. Our summer high may shift enough to bring a weak summer front into the area Sunday afternoon into Monday. This could spark a few storms across the area, and bring highs down into the upper 90s early next week. I know it isn't much, but this is the best we can do for ya right now. Stay cool!