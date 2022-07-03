More 100s for the holiday

25 WEATHER — The Fourth of July will be just as hot as today as just as dry. No rain will be in the area to bother outdoor plans, but you'll want to prep for afternoon temperatures around 100°. Because of the ongoing drought, fireworks have been prohibited in some counties, so make sure you know if it's OK to set them off where you are.

Hot, hot weather will continue all through the week. High pressure will become stronger over the next few days, pushing temperatures to 103° by Thursday. It's possible we could be dealing with 104° to 105° come Saturday. Heat Advisories may need to be issued later in the week as a result of the heat and humidity. Models are suggesting that a weak cold front may visit us on Sunday, providing a small chance of rain.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist