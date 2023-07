25 WEATHER — Same song, different verse...again! Highs will be in the 99-103° range Thursday and Friday. A Heat Advisory continues for the western half of the area since highs have the highest chance to be close to 103° the next couple of afternoons. Everyone still needs to take their heat precautions daily.

The weekend and early next week is looking a touch hotter with highs in the 101-104° range. There will be a few clouds here and there, but other than that it will just be HOT!