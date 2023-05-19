Monitoring threat for strong storms Friday evening

CENTRAL TEXAS — We saw a nice break from the rain, but storm chances return today.

Most of the day will be quiet, with warm and humid air holding on. We'll see highs climb into the upper 80s and lower 90s this afternoon. With the humidity, it may feel like the mid 90s. Showers and storms should pop up after 3 p.m., with some turning strong to severe, in particular west of I-35. Wind and hail will be the main threats. The severe threat should lessen after 8pm as the sun's energy disappears.

Drier air will work in for the weekend, with highs getting into the upper 70s and lower 80s. Clouds and small rain chances will return Sunday.

Warm and humid conditions move back in next week with daily isolated storm chances possible.

Have a great Friday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather