Monday's weather will have you curling up with a blanket

25 WEATHER — The cold front has made its presence known, and now it's dreary outside with chilly temperatures and periodic drizzle. The rain will pick up overnight, leading to widespread light rain as Monday begins. The rain will come to an end in the afternoon but the clouds will hang on and temperatures will be stuck in the 40s all day. In addition, winds will be blowing from the north at 20 mph. It will be a good day to stay inside and be cozy with a blanket and a bowl of soup.

Some sunshine will make its way back in by Tuesday afternoon, and we'll have highs in the mid-50s for Halloween. However, evening temperatures will be in the 40s, so make sure the kids will be dressed warmly as they knock door to door. Clearing skies will allow temperatures to drop into the low-30s on Wednesday morning. At the very least, that means a frost for us, and it will likely be a freeze. Take action to protect your plants.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather