Monday will stay on the chilly side

25 WEATHER — It ought to remain cloudy through this evening and overnight, but that won't stop our temperatures from falling into the upper-30s. The winds are going to pick up overnight as well. This means that wind chills tomorrow morning could be in the mid to upper-20s. The clouds will depart early in the day and we'll have a lot of sunshine for the afternoon. Monday's highs will be in the mid-50s. Tuesday morning lows may bring a brief freeze.

Sunshine will last through Tuesday and we'll see a few clouds on Wednesday. Each day will warm up a bit, leading to upper-60s on Thursday. We may see some rain move in from the south on Friday. The best chances for rain will stay to our south that day, but the northward extent of the rain is in question. Any showers should leave sometime on Saturday as another front comes through. This will put weekend highs in the 50s.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather