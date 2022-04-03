Monday night could bring severe weather

25 WEATHER — All the sunshine from today will have to wait a bit before it comes back. We'll wake up to cloudy skies on Monday with some scattered showers moving through. Most of those showers will be done shortly after lunch but the clouds will remain. Our attention will then turn to the possibility of storms Monday evening and overnight.

It looks more likely that storms will be able to form in North Texas, but just how many storms will impact Central Texas, if any, is still uncertain. There's a very warm layer of air that should be positioned over our area all day on Monday, which will make it difficult for storms to form. *If* that layer can be breached, though, then a couple of storms may form near Brownwood and Stephenville and move east into our region. As the evening goes on, those storms may grow into a larger cluster.

The chances for severe weather are a little higher on the northern fringe of our viewing area. Regardless, we'll have to watch for hail, damaging winds, and perhaps a tornado or two. Much of this will occur after dark on Monday. We should be done with this activity by 1 AM Tuesday, but some rain and weaker storms may linger in the Brazos Valley closer to sunrise.

Caleb Chevalier

KXXV Meteorologist