Monday could be the only day you need sunglasses this week

CENTRAL TEXAS — It's a chilly start this morning, but sunshine will push us into the 60s this afternoon. Clouds will increase over the next few days ahead of rain chances to end the week.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Temperatures begin near freezing this morning

Another light freeze possible in some spots overnight

overnight Clouds will increase over the next few days before high rain chances work in to end the week.

We're seeing quite the chilly start here across Central Texas as temperatures have dropped to the 20s and 30s, especially in low-lying areas. This is because we have very dry air in place with dew points in the teens and 20s. That will serve to help us later on today as dry air will allow a big swing in temperatures. This afternoon, we will climb into the mid 60s with light south winds.

Clouds will increase later tonight, which should save us from falling below freezing everywhere though some spots could still briefly drop to the freezing point. It would be a good idea to bring in the pets and the plants just in case.

Clouds continue to increase Tuesday into Wednesday which will lead to slightly cooler temperatures. Some showers may start as early as Wednesday as our next storm system deepens over the Texas Panhandle.

As that system nears us, some snow will fall over the Panhandle and rain will start to enter the forecast picture for Central Texas. Some showers are possible Thursday, though the best rain chances look to arrive Friday. Rain totals are highly dependent on the track of this low, with the heaviest rain falling just south of it. Right now, the low looks to track over Central Texas, but if it wiggles north or south, it could have a big impact on totals. Currently, rain totals around 1-2 inches look likely for Central Texas. We'll keep you posted.

Colder air will wrap around the system, leading to a chilly day Friday and Saturday as some lingering rain chances remain.

Drier air works in to start next week, though a cool-down will also accompany it, potentially leading to 50s to start next week.

Have a great Monday!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather