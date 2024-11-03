Monday afternoon could bring strong to severe storms

25 WEATHER — Most of the showers are over with for now, although some sprinkles may hang around overnight. However, tomorrow will be a much more active day as far as the weather goes. By late morning, we should again see showers pop up across parts of Central Texas. Sometime in the early afternoon to late afternoon, a line of storms should develop in our western counties and move east. This will likely stay north of Highway 84 at first, but as it crosses I-35, the storms should extend their reach farther south.

Within this line of storms, there may be some strong to severe activity. Mainly I think we'd be looking at damaging winds in some of the cells, but an isolated tornado or two is also possible, becoming less likely the farther south you go. All of this should be out of here by late Monday evening. Some lingering showers may dot the area Tuesday morning, but for the most part, Election Day will be rain-free and much cooler.

Caleb Chevalier

25 Weather