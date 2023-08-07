Molten heat Monday

CENTRAL TEXAS — The heat will continue to roll on today with highs climbing up towards 105. I think records will be safe, but it will continue to be quite warm. There will be a bit more humidity today, so feel-like numbers could reach 108 to 110.

We will see a disturbance pass to our north Tuesday and Wednesday, but any showers should stay to our north. Dry and hot conditions continue through the rest of the week.

Early next week, there are some signs the high pressure will break down, which may lower temperatures slightly and bring small rain chances. It's hard to break this pattern, so I'm not super optimistic.

Have a great Monday and stay cool!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather