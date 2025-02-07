Misty to start Friday, but another warm one on tap

CENTRAL TEXAS — Highs will climb into the upper 70s and low 80s this afternoon once mist and clouds clear. Expect a very warm day Saturday before a cold front ushers in cooler air.

THE BREAKDOWN:

Mist will hang around this morning before things clear out. Once the sun pops out, we will see highs getting back into the low 80s.

Saturday will be very warm with highs in the mid 80s.

Cold front arrives Saturday night into Sunday bringing cooler air.

As you step out this morning, they’ll be greeted by a blanket of clouds overhead. The overcast skies, typical of early spring in Central Texas, will keep temperatures mild as we kick off the day. Expect temperatures to hover in the low 60s this morning, creating a serene atmosphere, perfect for a leisurely breakfast or a cozy cup of coffee.

However, as the day progresses, the clouds are set to break apart, giving way to warm sunshine and pleasantly mild temperatures. By this afternoon, highs are expected to soar into the low 80s, inviting everyone to embrace the outdoors. Whether you're planning a picnic at Cameron Park or a casual stroll along the Brazos River, today is the perfect day to enjoy the beauty of Waco's landscape under a clear sky.

Turning our gaze to the weekend, Saturday promises to deliver even warmer conditions. With highs reaching the mid-80s, it's the ideal time to engage in outdoor activities or complete those weekend projects in your yard. However, don’t let the warmth fool you; the calm before the storm is upon us.

As we move overnight into Sunday, prepare for a significant shift in weather patterns. A cold front is predicted to sweep through the region, dramatically dropping temperatures and ushering in a chilly week ahead. With forecasts indicating highs in the 50s and even dipping into the 40s by the end of the week, it’s wise to keep your warm jackets and cozy sweaters handy.

So, as you make your weekend plans, remember to savor the beautiful spring weather today and tomorrow before the cool front arrives. Enjoy the sunshine, but also brace yourself for the rollercoaster of temperatures that frontiers the week. Stay tuned to your local weather updates to ensure you’re prepared for the chilly days ahead in Central Texas.

Have a great weekend!

Meteorologist Josh Johns

25 Weather

